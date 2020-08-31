Essex Fire Causes $55K in Damage

A fire in Essex, Ont. that gutted a garage and nearly spread to a nearby home has been ruled an accident.

Essex Fire and Rescue Services were called to the 2300 block of County Road 12 around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived to find a detached garage engulfed in flames and worked quickly to contain the fire before it spread to adjacent buildings.

Essex fire says the blaze was trigged accidentally while the homeowner was working in the garage.

Damage is estimated at $55,000.

No word on injuries.