Essex fire crews deal with early morning Oak Street fire

Fire crews in Essex worked quick to contain an early morning fire in the 100 block of Oak Street.

Members from Fire Stations 1 and 2 attended the fire after working smoke alarm’s alerted residents inside who evacuated.

Fire officials say the cause of the structure fire was an accidental appliance malfunction.

The estimated damage is $300,000 due to water line damage from the appliance.

Fire officials remind residents to always check their smoke alarms because they save lives.