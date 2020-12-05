Essex Food Baskets Ready for Distribution in Harrow

Essex Food Basket is helping ensure no one is hungry or cold this winter.

Organizer Kathy Beaudoin says the group will be handing out food baskets at the Harrow Fairgrounds at 134 McAffee Rd. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Beaudoin says it's the fourth Essex Food Basket event. She says The Unemployed Help Centre and cash donations from businesses like the Jones Group, assured they'd have a complete grocery basket for 250 families.

"The first one I threw together in four days and we had 75 cars come through. The last time we had 220, so it's building every time," she added.

Beaudoin says there will be more than just food on hand for those in need.

"We're also giving away coats and winter gear and we're collecting food for our drive ... it's drive-thru and we're COVID-19 safe," says Beaudoin.

She says if residents have something to give, food or otherwise, they're welcome to drop off donations at the event as well.

"We're also collecting for Little Hands for terminally ill children for their Christmas drive, they've had trouble like everyone during COVID-19, so we're collecting toys," she added.

Ward 4 Councillor Sherry Bondy has volunteered to make deliveries for those who can't physically attend.

She can be reached at (519) 566-3105.

For more information on the event, email essexfoodbaskets@gmail.com.