Essex Fun Fest returns to the town

The Essex Fun Fest has returned to the town.

The popular summer event has been on hiatus for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's back with a few changes to the event.

Councillor Joe Garon chairs the Essex Fun Fest Committee, he says everyone seems really excited for the event.

"I feel great! Hopefully we get good weather, and a two year hiatus, seems to be good vibes going around, everyone seems to be wanting to get out and do things, so we're looking forward to a good weekend."

He says he's expecting large crowds at the event.

"We've traditionally done very well, I mean with the two years off and our community trying to get out for the first time to a big festival, I think we're going to see numbers record breaking."

Garon says there will be free parking, live entertainment, great food and drinks.

"We added a car show that we used to have a long time ago and everyone wanted it back, so we brought that back. Our downtown was supposed to get streetscaped this year and it got put off, so we're lucky enough to be able to put our parade on downtown."

The Fun Fest has been a staple in the community since 1988.

The event kickstarted on Thursday, however it will run until July 10 at the Essex Centre Sports Complex.