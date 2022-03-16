Essex hires Main Street Ambassador to help local businesses grow

A new position to help support local businesses along the main streets of Essex Centre and Harrow.

The Town of Essex has announced the appointment of Tom Coke as Main Street Ambassador.

Coke will work closely with the My Main Street Local Business Accelerator to assist local business owners to help them grow and develop, while also providing detailed market research, data and demographic analysis along with other supports.

"These market profiles look at a whole wealth of data, right from where people are coming from that shop in Essex Centre and Harrow to the break down of, you literally name it, that information is there," he says.

Coke says once a market profile is put together, businesses could access a customized market research report, free of charge.

"From this report, there will be a slew of possible improvements that business can make," he says. "It could be something as simple as, hey look this business owner gets a lot of people coming in from a certain part of Essex County. It could be as simple as improving the overall marketing and promotion of their business."

Coke says he's excited to work with the businesses to understand their needs.

"Really getting that lay of the land, then using these reports to identify new and interesting products and services that they might be able to use or have," he says. "Just look at their businesses in a different way that could help them grow."

Businesses involved in the program could also apply for funding of up to $10,000 to help implement any improvements.

Funding from the Economic Developers Council of Ontario is behind the creation of the Main Street Ambassador role, which is a 12-month contract.

Coke most recently served as the Council Coordinator for the Town of Lasalle.

Previously, Coke held the position of Downtown Revitalization Coordinator for the County of Prince Edward where he was responsible for coordinating a two-year Downtown Revitalization Planning Program sponsored by the Ministry of Agriculture Food and Rural Affairs.