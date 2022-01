Another chance to get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

The Town of Essex is hosting a pop-in vaccination clinic Wednesday at the Essex Centre Sports Complex on Fairview Ave W.

Staff from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be on site to administer first and second doses as well as booster shots.

The clinic will be open from 10am to 3pm.

No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are welcome.

More information can be found at wevax.ca.