Essex launches Holiday Lights Tour

The Town of Essex has launched its Holiday Lights Tour.

From now until January 7 residents can register their homes or businesses to showcase their holiday displays.

Registered properties will be added to an interactive map for the public to enjoy.

Residents will also be able to vote in the People's Choice Nomination under three categories: the Toyland Award (the best use of animation/inflatables), the Griswold Award ( the best use of lighting in town) and the Classic Christmas award ( the best use of traditional decor).

Manager of Recreation and Culture for the Town of Essex Cynthia Cakebread says she hopes a lot of people register.

"We are hoping that people will catch on to the idea of registering their homes with their lights into our programs so that it populates a touring map for them to come through town and see all the displays we have available. We know that a lot of people put lights out and we're just hoping to connect people who would like to see them."

Cakebread says this is a great way for the Town of Essex to get into the holiday spirit.

"We get asked all the time if there is a way to see lights in town. It's great that the City of Windsor has Bright Lights, but for us, as a smaller municipality, this is a way to populate and give people something to do, a little differently and a little bit independently."

She says the Peoples Choice Nomination is new for the tour.

"We're going to be doing a people's choice and we're hoping once people go out on their tour, they will log on to our site, and nominate the different houses under the three categories."

To register a property for the Essex Holiday Lights Tour, submit a photo to the town's website.

Registration is free.



