Essex launches short-term rental unit hotline to handle complaints

The Town of Essex has launched a dedicated Short-Term Rental Unit hotline for reporting complaints and issues around the rental properties.

The dedicated hotline will take reports related to concerns including parking, noise, fire, and licensing infractions around those rental properties.

As of Jan. 1, 2023, owners of Short-Term Rental Units are required to have a valid license under a new by-law in order to advertise or operate an STRU in the Town of Essex.

The Town says enforcement is now in effect and may result in monetary penalties.

Since STRUs are often found in residential neighbourhoods, the Town of Essex has adopted a system of zoning regulations and licensing to ensure STRU operators are complying with municipal bylaws, and that the character of neighbourhoods is maintained.

The zoning bylaw and licensing system was put in place by the Town to regulate short-term rental units, focusing on properties in Colchester and Oxley that are close to Lake Erie, where there had been complaints over absentee or inattentive owners in residential areas.

Individuals can now contact the hotline 24/7 at 1-833-ESSX STR (1-833-377-9787) to speak to a live agent and report a concern regarding the operation of a short-term rental unit in the Town of Essex.

Application for STRU licensing remains open.

Click here to find a link with more information on Short-Term Rental Units in Essex.