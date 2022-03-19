Essex looking for feedback to improve town's skate park

The Town of Essex wants to know what you think of the current skate park.

The Town has launched an online survey to gather community feedback on the current Essex Centre and Harrow Skate Park equipment.

Officials wants to know how the current skate park equipment can be updated and improved to provide an all-inclusive multi-use experience.

Jake Morassut, Director of Community Services for the Town of Essex, says the current equipment is due for a replacement and they want to know what the users of the skateboard park want included in there

"For example, do they want more grind bars? Are they looking for more ramps? It still has to fit in the within the existing footprint, but something that we want to try and get some of that feedback, so we know the end user will be happy with the product we put in," he says.

Morassut says the equipment at both skate parks was installed in the early 2000's.

"They were both installed at the same time, so they're both at the end of the lifecycle," he says. "We're trying to make sure the equipment is replaced at both of the facilities so both ends of the municipality are encapsulated in that."

Feedback from the survey will be used to develop options to update and upgrade the design options for the skate parks.

Skate enthusiasts are encouraged to share their vision by completing the online survey, which closes April 2.

Click here to find the survey.