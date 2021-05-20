Essex Looking for Input on New Short-Term Rental Policy

The Town of Essex is looking for feedback from the public on a new short-term rental policy.

Director of Development Services Lori Chadwick says administration wants to hear any questions or concerns residents or operators of short-term rentals may have.

Short-term rentals are defined as accommodations for less than 28-days and are often booked through online services like Airbnb.

Chadwick says, as it stands now, the town has no policy in place.

"We currently don't have regulations in our zoning bylaws nor do we have a licensing system," she says. "So what we're looking for is input on issues that need to be considered, the challenges that we need to overcome as well as the balance of the benefits and potential impacts on surrounding properties."

Chadwick says short-term rentals are already operating in the town, but there's no rule book to police them.

"We want to be able to work with our current operators as well to find out where these short-term rentals are, but also be sensitive to the challenges and the issues that surround some of these short-term rentals," she says.

Chadwick says short-term rentals are becoming more popular in Essex and many other municipalities.

"We understand that there is a growing desire for short-term rentals whether that comes in the form of someone's basement or someone's detached unit. We would like to be able to recognize those benefits and have a good, fulsome discussion with folks on both sides of that table," she says.

The town is hosting a virtual open house June 1 beginning at 6 p.m.

Residents also have until June 4 to complete an online survey which can be found at essex.ca.

The feedback will be used to draft a new policy which will be presented to council at a special meeting June 21.

With files from Kristylee Varley