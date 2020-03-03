Essex Looking to Even Up Semi-Final Series

The Essex 73's are trying to even up their semi-final series against the Lakeshore Canadiens.

They trial the Habs two games to one.

73's Head Coach Danny Anger believes being back at home in front of the home town fans will help out his players.

"They motivate us, they get on the refs when they need to and our players definitely like their support," says Anger.

He says he liked the way his team played in game 2.

"We were on pucks fast," says Anger. "We were extremely physical and I think that was probably the biggest success that we had, was laying the body and it created turnovers."

Lakeshore won games one and three at home while Essex won game two in overtime on home ice last Friday.

Puck drop is set 7pm.

Game five takes place Friday night in Lakeshore.