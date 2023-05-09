Essex looking to recognize good Samaritans

The search is on for a few good Samaritans in the Town of Essex.

The Town of Essex Police Service Board is seeking nominations for the 2023 Good Samaritan Award program which recognizes people for their public service acts within the community.

People are encouraged to nominate citizens who demonstrate kind gestures or random acts of kindness that improve the community or assist another community member.

Mayor Sherry Bondy, Chair of the Essex Police Service Board, says they want to recognize people who are doing good things.

"If you're picking up trash or helping a senior citizen pack their groceries, those little things really do matter," she says.

Other examples include assisting an individual with a disability, picking up trash from public spaces such as a park, or volunteering at a local organization.

Five award recipients, selected by the Police Service Board, will receive an official certificate signed by the Mayor as well as a cash reward of $100 each.

The program is funded through money that was turned into police and never claimed.

Bondy says they want to celebrate those small, simple acts of kindness.

"Last year a group of young gentlemen around the age of 12 won because they turned in a wallet. It was really heartwarming to see that. We had all ages last year," she says.

Bondy says people do good things all the time and they want to celebrate those people.

"Hopefully because of this more people will continue to do these awesome good things. Life can be hard, so when we see people helping people we want to celebrate it," she adds.

Nominations will be accepted until August 25, 2023. Click here to nominate someone.

Five award recipients will be selected and announced in Fall 2023.