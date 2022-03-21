Essex looking to suspend its COVID-19 vaccination policy

Administration in Essex is asking council to suspend its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The policy went into effect in mid-October 2021 for all town employees, members of Council and Committee members.

They were required to show proof of vaccination however unvaccinated individuals had to take part in testing twice a week and for those who refused were placed on unpaid leave, but not be fired.

Mayor Richard Meloche says he's glad the town is moving in this direction.

"I think every where we're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel and of course we're just suspending the policy right now which means it could always be brought back if required," says Meloche. "I'm hoping that through the summer we can get through the summer without having anything serious but it's once we head back indoors is where you always have concerns.".

According to a report being presented Monday night, it states as of January 17, 96.5 per cent of staff were fully vaccinated, 0.5 per cent were partially vaccinated and three per cent were unvaccinated or did not consent to provide vaccination status.

Meloche says the town is looking to continue its vaccination policy for new hires.