Essex man charged with murder

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a man from Essex in connection with a homicide in McGregor.

According to police, officers responded to an assault at a residence on Scott Lane around 9:40 p.m. on June 24, 2023.

Essex-Windsor EMS attended the scene, and took a 49-year-old victim to hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Police say officers on scene then arrested 27-year-old Cody Froese, who is charged with Second Degree Murder.

Investigators say the victim and accused were known to each other, and there is believed to be no threat to public safety.

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Essex OPP Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner (OCC) for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS).