Essex Man Faces Impaired Driving Charges in Chain-Reaction Crash



WINDSOR — An Essex man is facing impaired driving charges following a chain-reaction crash on Walker Road in Tecumseh.

Police were called on Tuesday, February 18th around 6pm and found four vehicles involved.

Police says three southbound vehicles were stopped at a red light at South Talbot Rd. when a fourth vehicle rear-ended one, causing the chain reaction crash.

A 25-year-old man is charged with impaired driving by alcohol or drug and operating a vehicle while impaired.

Several people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.