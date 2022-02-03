Essex man facing over a dozen charges after a firearms call in Windsor

An Essex man is facing multiple charges after police responded to a firearms call at a home in Windsor.

Around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to a home in the 900 block of California Avenue and were told an man was inside with a firearm.

Police asked everyone in the home to come outside and they did, including the suspect, who was arrested without incident.

Officers located a loaded sawed-off shotgun inside the home along with an ammunition belt containing ammunition that was located outside the residence.

Police also located a 2020 Hyundai vehicle on the property and further investigation revealed that the vehicle was previously reported stolen.

A 28-year-old Essex man is facing 12 weapons related charges and one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating this incident.

