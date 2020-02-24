iHeartRadio
Essex Man Suffered Non-Life Threatening Injuries in the Crash

WINDSOR — An Essex man suffered non-life threatening injuries after his vehicle crashed into a tree, and the vehicle sustained heavy damage.

The OPP, EMS and Essex Fire were called Friday, February 21st at 7am to the 3rd Concession west of Essex County Rd. 23.

A vehicle had left the road and struck a tree trapping the driver.

The 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the OPP.
 

