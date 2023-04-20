Essex Mayor says she cannot support Colchester Beach water park at this time

A floating inflatable water park at Colchester Beach narrowly moved on to the next step at Monday's Essex Council meeting by a vote of 4-3.

Mayor Sherry Bondy, councillor Rodney Hammond, and councillor Kim Verbeek were opposed to the motion. Councillor Katie McGuire-Blais, councillor Jason Matyi, councillor Brad Allard, and councillor Joe Garon voted in favour of the motion. Deputy Mayor Rob Shepley was unable to vote due to a conflict of interest.

The report will be back in front of council on May 1 for final approval as a by law would have to be changed to accomodate the park.

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy says she could not vote in favour for many reasons including a parking issue on Colchester Beach that council has yet to address.

"I also believe that we have a water quality issue on our beach from time to time, she said. "And sometimes half the summer there is beach warnings on Colchester Beach saying don't swim. So I don't want to encourage residents to go swim on a bouncy castle when the water is not safe."

She says Colchester residents have been very vocal and have reached out to council to voice their own concerns, "Area residents are speaking loud and clear saying 'hey you know it's busy enough down here we're not quite ready for something like this'."

Bondy thinks the vote for the by law on May 1 could go either way and it's up to residents to be engaged let their councillors know how they feel.

"If you want it I encourage you to reach out and if you don't want it I also encourage you to reach so that council is truly representing the wishes of the community."

Bondy says this is something she may consider in future but not right now as she did not want to make matters worse before they had solutions.

