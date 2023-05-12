Essex mayor wants more done to deal with Code Blacks in Windsor-Essex

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy is hoping more can be done to deal with Code Blacks in Windsor-Essex.

She will be presenting an emergency motion at Monday's Essex council meeting, calling on the province to recognize issues facing local emergency responses and work to address gaps in the local health care system.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Bondy says the region experienced 791 code black minutes in 2021 and 2,200 code black minutes in 2022.

Bondy says so far this year the region is already near 1,000 code black minutes.

She says the code black situation in Windsor-Essex is really alarming.

"This cannot continue," she says. "Essex County we're aging, we have our baby boomers and we're growing, we just don't have enough frontline services, beds, nurses, paramedics, we need to open this file and work on this now because somebody's family is going to suffer because of it."

Bondy says she had a zoom meeting on Thursday with Chatham-Kent's mayor and CAO and learned Chatham-Kent is not experiencing the same amount of code blacks as Windsor-Essex.

"That's what I'm finding out that it is worse here because we've grown, our demographics have changed and we haven't added the matching services," says Bondy. "So it's really alarming and kudos to our EMS, they are doing everything that they can do."

She hopes on Monday, Essex council supports her motion.

"We can send it to our local MPPs, our local team players, other municipalities, keep talking with the county, keep talking with the City of Windsor and get the province, get the hospitals," says Bondy. "I think when we build the mega hospital, that's all fine and dandy but it's going to show that we still need to keep our other hospital."

As heard on AM800 news, the region dealt with another code black earlier this week.

On Monday, CUPE Local 2974 which represents Essex-Windsor EMS staff shared a photo on social media where more than 12 ambulances were stationed at the Emergency Department entrance at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette campus.

Local 2974 President James Jovanovic said the risk of code blacks continuously occurring in Windsor-Essex are potentially catastrophic.

A code black is used when there are no ambulances available to respond to emergency calls because paramedics are waiting at a hospital to offload the patient.

A report presented to Essex County Council on May 3 by the Chief of Essex-Windsor EMS, Bruce Kratuer, showed that the ambulance service predicts code red and code black volumes to remain steady in 2023.