Essex mom ask drivers to be patient around farm equipment on the roads

An Essex mother is asking everyone to be patient and drive safe when it comes to sharing the road with tractors and farm equipment on the move across Essex County.

Nadia Bezaire's son Chris, 24, was injured Nov. 15 when the tractor he was operating was involved in a crash with a pickup truck in Kingsville.

Bezaire says her son suffered multiple back fractures after being thrown from the tractor, ending up in a ditch an estimated 40 feet away.

She wants people to get educated about the rules of the road when it comes to farm equipment and slow moving vehicles.

"Be patient and keep in mind, those farmers are not on the road to upset you. They're on the road for their livelihood," says Bezaire. "They are a slow moving vehicle, they have to be, they can not travel at the same speed as a vehicle for many reasons. They have a heavy load they're pulling and it's not designed to go the same speed as you."

She says that getting a phone call that your son has been injured is devastating.

"It's turns your whole world upside. The fact that he was injured doing something of importance, part of his job, part of his passion, it's really heartbreaking," says Bezaire.

Both drivers were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Provincial police have not laid any charges as the collision remains under investigation.

Police remind all drivers to recognize slow moving vehicles, slow down or be prepared to stop when you see farm equipment on the road, leave a wide berth when passing, wait for a safe opportunity to pass and and understand that the farmer may be unable to pull off the road due to equipment weight or shoulder issues.