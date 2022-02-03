Essex MP believes communication is key to unifying Conservative Party

The Conservative MP for the riding of Essex believes communication is key to unifying the Conservative Party of Canada and the country.

Chris Lewis is speaking a day after CPC caucus members voted 73 to 45 to remove Erin O'Toole as party leader, who formally stepped down shortly after the results of the secret ballot.

O'Toole's leadership was called into question after the Conservative Party failed to gain any ground in the most recent federal election, which saw Justin Trudeau's Liberals return to power as a minority government.

Lewis says it's been trying times, calling Erin O'Toole a friend, who worked tirelessly as leader.

But he says it's all about unifying the party and unifying Canada, calling the Conservative Party a "big blue tent" with room for everybody.

Lewis believes the only path forward is through communication, citing discussions with protestors as part of the TruckConvoy in Ottawa, which has been protesting goverment mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccinations.

"I'm not one that will ever back the Swastikas up here and all those types of ugly things, dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Solider - I'm not about that. But what I am all about, and the only path forward, is good dialogue and discussion," he says.

Manitoba MP Candice Bergen was selected the new interim leader Wednesday evening and will serve in that role until the party membership chooses a new permanent leader.

Lewis says he's extremely excited with Candice Bergen, calling her another dear friend.

"She's going to bring so much energy to the table, she'll be able to ask the real tough questions, the real bold questions in the House of Commons, I've seen her in action."

Lewis wants the next leader to be someone who will be bold with Russia, someone who can heal differences with the United States, and someone who can address interest rates and the housing crisis.

"Somebody who is just laser focused on unifying Canada, that's what we really need right now," he says. "We don't need any crazy moves but we sure as heck need leadership and, unfortunately, we don't see that right now with Justin Trudeau."

This will be the third leadership race for the CPC since former prime minister Stephen Harper stepped down after losing to the Liberals in the 2015 election.