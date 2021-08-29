Essex MP launches re-election campaign

Essex MP Chris Lewis has officially launched his re-election campaign in the upcoming federal election.

Lewis took 41 per cent of the vote in the 2019 election where he beat incumbent MP Tracey Ramsey, who is running again this year.

He says for him, this election is about meeting the needs of the residents of Essex.

"To secure a well paying job, to meet our basic needs including rent we can afford. To save for a home we can all our own, help our children get established, care for our aging parents, save for a rainy day, build a nest egg for our retirement years and just maybe have a little extra to pursue our hobbies and passions."

Lewis says jobs and affordability are high on his list of priorities, and he believes residents of Essex feel the same.

"There is much work to be done ahead of us. Canada's economic recovery will take strategic investments and sound fiscal management," he continued. "Canada's Conservatives got us out of the last great recession, and I believe our economic recovery plan will lead Canada out of the COVID-19 pandemic."

It's been a challenging first term for Lewis, having to navigate everything brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he says it's been immensely rewarding to be able to make a difference for his constituents in Essex, which he always describes as a microcosm of the whole.

"We have agriculture, tourism, automotive, advanced manufacturing and parts manufacturers. We share the magnificent great lakes with our US neighbours and our first nations peoples. Whatever sector exists in Canada, it can be found in Essex," Lewis said.

Five candidates have now declared in the race in Essex, from the Conservatives, Liberals, N-D-P, Green and PPC.