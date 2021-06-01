Essex MP Pushing Feds to Accept COVID-19 Vaccines from Michigan

The Conservative MP for Essex is urging the Liberal government to take action on Michigan's offer to donate surplus COVID-19 vaccines to Canada.

Chris Lewis says thousands of vaccines are sitting unused just a stone's throw away while Windsor-Essex residents patiently wait to get the shot.

Lewis says the offer has been on the table for a number of weeks.

"Weeks ago Michigan generously offered its surplus vaccines to residents in Windsor-Essex," he says. "When will this government take action to ensure the U.S. vaccines are available immediately?"

Lewis says the feds can do better.

"Only four per cent of Canadians are fully vaccinated," he says. "Among those waiting are hundreds of thousands of local residents. Enough with the excuses, delays and Liberal red tape."

Chris Lewis, the Conservative MP for the riding of Essex. (Photo courtesy of Chris Lewis)

Lewis says vaccines are just simply going to waste.

"Thousands of vaccines are being tossed daily by the City of Detroit, he says. "Despite repeated appeals by local officials, this government has taken no action."

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 has been declared an essential medical service by Health Canada, meaning, with the proper documentation, Canadians can travel to Michigan to receive their shot.

As for sending vaccines across the border — no solution has been found just yet.