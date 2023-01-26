Essex MP's bill to allow tradespeople to claim travel expenses to receive third reading in February

The MP for Essex is excited about the prospects of his private member's bill passing the House of Commons soon.

Bill C-241, put forward by Chris Lewis, would amend the Income Tax Act to allow tradespeople to deduct from their income amounts expended for travelling where they were employed in a construction activity at a job site that is located at least 120 km away from their ordinary place of residence.

Lewis's bill passed second reading in the HOC back in June, with the support of the NDP, Green Party, and Bloc Québécois. All but one Liberal member voted against it.

He says this is all about fairness.

"Today as a business person I can jump on a plane in Windsor and fly to Calgary, and I can write off my flight, my hotel and my meals. 54% of our skilled trades folks that work at the Gordie Howe International Bridge, come 2025 when it's done, are going to need a home. They're going to need somewhere across Canada to go to work," he said.

Lewis says Ontario alone will need 350,000 skilled trades workers by the year 2025.

The bill would allow people to get where they need to be to build our infrastructure coast to coast, according to Lewis.

"So whether or not the project is in St. John's, Newfoundland, or Victoria, B.C. or in the oil sands north of Edmonton, that allows our skilled trades to be mobile," Lewis continued. "To get to the various areas to build the infrastructure, to build the roads and to build our grid systems for our energy."

Speaking earlier this week at an event for his bill regarding the Ojibway National Urban Park, Windsor West MP Brian Masse spoke in favour of Lewis' bill and says he along with the NDP plan to support it.

Masse says they want to keep the skilled labour in the community, so if workers can be based here, work other places and bring that extra income back to Windsor-Essex that would be a great thing.

"We have an opportunity to have this labour force, and if we can capture some of it and make sure that they're going to stay here, then that's a really big strength for all of us in the future. And we've seen that in the past when people had to travel to Alberta for example when our economy was down. This is something that's not foreign to what we've had to do in the past, but more importantly this bill is actually looking towards the future," Masse stated.

Lewis is hopeful that at third reading he can garner all party support for the bill.

Bill C-241 will come up for a third reading in the House of Commons mid-February.