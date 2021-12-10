Essex MPP Taras Natyshak announces he will not seek re-election

The New Democrat MPP for the riding of Essex has announced he will not seek re-election.

Natyshak, 44, was first elected to the Ontario Legislature in 2011, winning re-election in 2014 and again in 2018.

The 2022 Ontario general election will be held on or before June 2, 2022.

Full statement:

NDP MPP Taras Natyshak (Essex) will not seek re-election in 2022. He released the following statement:

“After more than 10 years as the Member of Provincial Parliament for Essex, I am announcing that I will not be seeking re-election in 2022.

This choice is bittersweet. I fully believe Andrea Horwath will be elected premier in 2022. It was incredibly difficult to choose not to be a member of her caucus as we form a government that’s in it for everyday people.

After a decade of splitting time between Essex and Queen’s Park in Toronto, what’s right for my family now is for me to be with them full time.

It has been the honour of my life to serve our community over the past decade. I am forever grateful to the people of our amazing community who have entrusted me to fight on their behalf to make our province a better place for all.

I am proud of the work I’ve been able to do to secure critical investments in our community such as the new regional hospital and Highway 3 widening. And I cherish the opportunities given to me to fight to maintain thoracic cancer surgery and neonatal care for and on behalf of our community.

I have many people to thank.

Andrea Horwath has been a mentor, a leader and a friend. She’s supported me, inspired me, and made this job a lot of fun. She’s exactly what Ontario needs now — someone who is laser-focused on workers, not the wealthy. On local business, not the big box stores. On investing in our kids and their future, not making cuts.

I also want to thank the wonderful people of Essex. I’ve met so many amazing people who have shared their stories and hopes with me. I am humbled by the trust that they have given me to fight on their behalf.

I want to thank my family and friends for their unwavering support and love throughout my entire political career. This journey started over 16 years ago and could not have been possible without their support.

No elected official could be successful with the support of a great team. Our constituency team has dedicated their hearts to our community to help solve some of the most difficult challenges people face. To Jody, Patty, Nolan, Katrina and Merve, I am forever grateful for you.

And thank you to the NDP MPP team. I am so lucky to be fighting the good fight alongside you. Many of you have inspired me, and the laughter and fun has been good for the soul.

I have loved literally every minute of being the critic for Ethics and Accountability. It’s given me the opportunity to be a truly gleeful warrior.

Although I may be leaving elected office in June, I’ll never leave the good people of Essex. I look forward to finding ways to serve our amazing community in a different capacity.”