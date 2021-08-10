Essex Names New CAO

The Town of Essex has named its new Chief Administrative Officer.

Doug Sweet is taking over for Chris Nepszy who accepted a position with the City of Windsor.

Sweet was the town's Director of Parks and Recreation from 2004 to 2008.

In 2013, he was named Director of Community Services and added the role of Deputy Chief Administrative Officer in 2019.

Sweet also worked for the City of Windsor as Manager of Arenas and the WFCU Centre.

In a release he states "I am extremely proud to have the privilege of serving my community and leading the incredibly talented staff at the Town of Essex," Sweet said. "As CAO, I will continue to build upon the work of my predecessors to achieve Council’s goals and organizational success."

Sweet is the town's sixth CAO in roughly 10 years.

He takes over the position on September 7.

