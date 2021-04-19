Essex Names New Deputy Fire Chief

The assistant deputy fire chief in Essex has been promoted.

Jason Pillon has been named deputy fire chief, replacing Rick Malott.

As heard on AM800 news in February, Malott was named deputy fire chief in LaSalle.

Pillon has been with the service since 1997, starting off as a volunteer firefighter at station 3 in Harrow. Since that time, he has climbed the ranks and has held several positions including Captain and Battalion Chief.

Pillon was named assistant deputy fire chief in 2015 and has received more than 30 National Fire Protection Association and other professional certifications.

His appointment went into effect on April 12.