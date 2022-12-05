Essex on pace to double total construction value record

The Town of Essex has already set a record when it comes to total construction values and is on pace to double the previous record by the end of 2022.

A report going to Council Monday night indicates that as of Oct. 31, total construction values have reached $185,630,800.

With November and December figures still to come in, the total is already well above the $83,277,375 in total construction values recorded in 2021 and the $103,914,427 in total construction value in 2020.

Lori Chadwick, Director of Development Services for the Town of Essex, points to residential construction as one of the big factors behind the record breaking number.

She cites projects such as the Essex Town Centre subdivision on Maidstone Avenue, the Green Leaf Trails subdivision near Colio Estate Winery in Harrow, Parkland Estates in Harrow, and a future subdivision called Sunset Gardens, also in Harrow.

Chadwick says 174 single family units have been constructed or are currently under construction.

"It doesn't consider at this time at this time a multi residential apartment building that is going to be built in McGregor," she says. "That has been approved, all planning approvals are in place, however it is not yet under construction but will be bringing an apartment unit to McGregor as well."

The apartment development on Parnell Street, near Walker Road would feature a 116-unit building.

Chadwick says commercial-industrial construction has also played a major factor in the record-breaking year which includes the new Home Hardware project.

Home Hardware is investing $13-million in a new site on 12 acres of land on Maidstone Avenue West near South Talbot Road. The project could also include other commercial development options on the property.

"We also have office space that's currently under construction in Harrow Centre that has also driven that construction value to exponential numbers," adds Chadwick. "We also a have greenhouse development, although not extremely large in comparison to some of our neighbouring greenhouse developments, it's still quite substantial."

Essex Town Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday.