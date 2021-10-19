Essex OPP arrest Amherstburg man for impaired driving
An Amherstburg man is facing charges after being stopped by OPP in Essex over the weekend.
According to police, on Saturday just before 6:30 p.m., a member of the West Region Highway Safety Division Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement Team was conducting proactive enforcement in Essex County when they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on County Road 11 in the Town of Essex.
During the investigation, police used an approved screening device and as a result the driver was arrested and transported to local detachment where further tests were completed.
A 28-year-old has been charged with Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).
The man's driver's license has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle impounded for seven days as a result.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Winsor at a later date to answer to the charge.