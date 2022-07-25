Essex OPP busy dealing with impaired drivers over the weekend

OPP in Essex County had a busy weekend, dealing with a number of impaired drivers throughout the county.

According to police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on the Highway 401 west bound off ramp to Provincial Road in Tecumseh on Friday, July 22 at 6:25 p.m.

Police say one of the drivers involved was displaying signs of alcohol consumption, and following the use of an Approved Screening Device the driver was arrested and taken to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, 47-year-old Edward Incitti of Lakeshore is facings charges of Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs and Careless driving.



Later that night, just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 401 Eastbound in Tecumseh.

According to police officers located the vehicle involved and conducted a traffic stop, where the investigating officer determined the driver had consumed alcohol.

Following the use of an Approved Screening Device the driver was arrested, and also taken to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, police say 29-year-old Frank Loewen of Tilbury is facing two criminal charges related to Operation while impaired.

Then on Saturday, July 23 just before 5:00 a.m. officers from the Leamington Detachment responded to a traffic complaint on Talbot Street East.

Officers say when they located the vehicle and spoke to the driver, they noticed he was showing signs of alcohol consumption.

He was arrested and taken to a local detachment for further testing as well.

33-year-old Victor Castillo from Leamington faces two criminal charges related to Operation while impaired.

Police say all of the accused parties were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension and a seven day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per stature.