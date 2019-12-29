Essex OPP Investigating Second Fire in Two Days
OPP in Essex are now investigating two separate fires.
The first, Friday night at around 9:30pm where crews battled a blaze on farmland in the 2800-block of County Rd. 20.
Nobody was hurt in the fire, but a barn was gutted.
Following that, OPP have also been called into to investigate a fire Saturday night on Talbot St. S.
Crews responded to a business there at around 8:30pm.
No injuries are reported.
Essex Fire and Rescue has handed that scene over to police.