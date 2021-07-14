Essex OPP Looking to Identify Male Suspect

Essex OPP are looking for a suspect after a reported assault.

Officers responded to the call at an address on Medora Avenue East in Essex on Thursday July 8, between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

According to police the investigation is ongoing but they are seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest.

The person is described as a man, approximately 5,3" tall with light coloured hair, average build, no facial hear and wearing a red, once piece outfit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).