Essex OPP make multiple impaired driving arrests over weekend

Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County arrested four drivers over the weekend for alcohol related driving offences.

Members of the Leamington OPP responded to a collision involving three vehicles on County Road 14 in Leamington on November 26 after 6:30 a.m.

As a result of an investigation, a 29-year-old Kingsville man was charged with Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration of 80 plus.

Officers also responded to a collision involving a single vehicle on the 9th Concession in the Town of Essex after 11:00 a.m. on November 26.

As a result of that investigation, a 28-year-old man from Harrow is facing two criminal charges including Operation While Impaired.

Police say just after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 28, members of the Lakeshore OPP responded to a collision involving a single vehicle on County Road 22 in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

A 22-year-old Windsor man was charged with two criminal counts following investigation as a result.

Then Monday morning members of the Leamington OPP were alerted to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Talbot Road East just after 2:39 a.m.

According to police, they found the driver of a van located inside the vehicle and as a result of an investigation, laid three criminal charges against a 23-year-old man from Leamington, including Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

All four men had their licences suspended and vehicles impounded.