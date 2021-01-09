Essex OPP Search for Cyclist after Medical Emergency

Provincial police are searching for a cyclist in Essex.

According to OPP, officers were called to the area of Hanlon Street for the report of an elderly man suffering a medical emergency around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the man was taken to hospital for treatment, but he was not identified.

He's described as white, around 70 years old and 6' tall. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue work pants, brown gloves and a black and beige baseball cap.

The man was riding a black and white Velo Sport mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.