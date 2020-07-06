Essex Policing Survey Shows Room for Improvement

An online survey on policing in Essex shows residents are satisfied but want a larger police presence on their streets.

Administration was directed to gauge public perception of service quality in January and received 308 responses since the survey was launched in May.

Of the respondents, 42 per cent indicated they were at least satisfied with service provided by Essex County OPP with 36 per cent saying they were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied.

The vast majority of those who were dissatisfied complained police need to be more visible in the community, according to the report.

More than 50 per cent of people who received a call for service say they were satisfied with their interacting with officers.

The report says 70 per cent of those surveyed feel safe in town but 60 per cent also feel crime is on the rise.

The report goes before Essex Town Council at 6 p.m. Monday.