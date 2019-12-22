Essex Power Corporation Gives to Area Food Banks

Essex Power Corporation is giving back this holiday season.

For the tenth year Essex Power and its employees are donating cash to food banks in Amherstburg, LaSalle, Leamington and Tecumseh.

Workers donate at the company's annual Christmas and Employee Recognition Dinner each year.

This year close to $5,000 was raised for the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission, Tecumseh Goodfellows, Leamington Salvation Army and St. Andrew's LaSalle Food Bank.

The company and its employees have donated more than $50,000 to food banks and similar initiatives to stock shelves and provide support.