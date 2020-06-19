Essex Power Moving to Paperless Billing

Essex Power is continuing its move to paperless billing.

The utility, which serves Amherstburg, LaSalle, Leamington and Tecumseh, is aiming to move to paperless billing by early 2021.

Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo sits on the board of directors for Essex Power.

DiCarlo says over the last year, they've been trying to get people to make the switch to paperless billing for convenience and cost, but they didn't get the response they wanted.

"It's a lot of time, a lot of tress, a lot of water. There's a lot of environmental things just to produce a paper document," he says.