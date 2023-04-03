Essex Powerlines wins 'Customer Service Excellence Award'

Essex Powerlines has been recognized for their excellence within the electricity sector.

The electricity company has been awarded the 'Customer Service Excellence Award' during the Electrical Distributors Association Awards Gala.

Essex Powerlines enhanced customer experience by deploying a new phone system in 2022.

The new phone system provides the community an opportunity to re-examine, simplify and streamline the call menu that customers follow before being directed to a live local customer service representative.

The new system also includes a built-in Interactive Voice Response component which allows for recording and automatically sends messages about planned outages to affected customers.

To meet consumer communication preferences, 24/7 online chats are a way for customers to contact Customer Service.

During office hours, Artificial Intelligence technology transfers the customer to a live representative and after hours, the AI feature is available.

The team's roll-out strategy made for a successful launch with zero interruptions to customer service delivery.

Essex Powerlines is owned by four municipalities including Amherstburg, LaSalle, Leamington and Tecumseh.

The company provides power to over 33,000 residents and businesses to its four municipalities.