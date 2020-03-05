Essex Powerlines Wins Utility of the Year Award

A top award for Essex Powerlines.

At the annual Electrical Distributors Association Gala in Toronto, the local utility received the Utility of the Year Award in the province of Ontario.

It recognizes outstanding performance in health and safety, operations, finance and community involvement.

General Manager Joe Barile says the award was voted on by their peers.

"There is more than 60 utilities in the province of Ontario, so you are ranked amongst those other utilities and you are ranked in specific categories; performance, safety, community involvement," he says.

He believes community contributions gave Essex Powerlines an edge in receiving the award.

"We give back to the community in a number of different ways and I think that's what distinguished us amongst our peers in getting the recognition for this award," says Barile.

Essex Powerlines held a paperless billing campaign and ended up donating $4,000 each to the Fight Like Mason Foundation and Coats for Kids.

Essex Powerlines services 30,000 residents and businesses in Amherstburg, LaSalle, Leamington and Tecumseh.

- with files from AM800's Gord Bacon