Essex provides highest standard of recreational programming for children

The Town of Essex has received top marks and maintains its High Five accreditation.

According to a release from the town, Essex provides the highest standard of recreational programming to support healthy child development, despite challenges put forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the summer the Town of Essex is offering a variety of recreational programs for children to enjoy ranging from music to sports and swimming.

A list of activities can be found on the town's website.

High Five is a comprehensive quality standard for organizations providing sports and programs to children ages six to 12.