Essex Receives $250K Grant for Streetscape Projects

The Town of Essex has received $250,000 from the province towards streetscaping.

A Rural Economic Development grant was received by the town this week that will be used for everything from new benches to trees in Harrow and Essex Centre.

Economic Development Officer Nelson Silveira says around half the cash will be used to kick-start a $4.5-million investment in downtown Harrow.

"Everything from new sidewalks, new plant treatments, landscaping, trees, benches, lighting, everything, you name it," he says. "We're going to have a completely new downtown and the province has seen the value in that and that's why they're partnering with us to fund some projects."

He tells AM800 News the project will capture the agricultural spirit of Harrow.

"In the furnishings you'll see, any materials and shapes, the benches, they'll be reminiscent of that agricultural heritage from Harrow's past and present," he added.

Silveira says the grant will free up money to be spent on the infrastructure portion of the project.

"Projects that people will see are the sidewalks cross walks and lighting, those are the projects that are going to add tremendous value to the business community," he says.

The Harrow Centre streetscaping project is expected to start in the New Year and wrap up in the fall of 2021.