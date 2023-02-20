Essex receives support through My Main Street Community Activator program

The Town of Essex has received some funding for the Harrow Streetscape project.

The project received $250,000 from the Government of Canada's My Main Street Community Activator program.

Streetscape improvements have worked to revitalize downtown Harrow by increasing traffic and business development in the area.

Funding from the My Main Street Community Activator program will contribute to many of the area's features including bike racks, benches, waste and recycling receptacles, light fixtures, banners and business development.

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy says she is thrilled about this announcement.

"We've used this money in conjunction with our Streetscape to work on some of our beautification features. We have our bike racks, benches, lighting fixtures banners and we still have more landscaping to do, so Downtown Harrow is going to continue to get more beautiful."

Bondy says they are seeing more private investments due to the beautification in Harrow.

She says the money will help residents living in the area, as well as visitors.

"When the government and the municipality put money into our downtown core, we see that private investment, which leads to a more livable walkable and more attractive downtown where people want to get out and people want to spend money and in turn when our downtown becomes redeveloped we receive extra tax revenues with that redevelopment."

She says this will attract people to relocate to the area.

"When we're attracting the new developments to our downtown cores, people see more services. We've had a vacancy report from 2017 to 2021 and we've seen the vacancy decline in our downtown core, through initiatives like this."

The My Main Street Community Activator program is a two-year, $23.25 million investment by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency of Southern Ontario.

