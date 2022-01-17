Essex records over $83-million in development in 2021

The Town of Essex is reporting over $83-million in development in the town in 2021.

A report going to Council Monday shows $83,277,375 in investment in 2021, down 22 per cent compared to the $103,914,427 in development in 2020.

Lori Chadwick, Director of Development Services for the Town of Essex, says 2020 was a big year across the province in terms of construction and believes 2021 was still very successful in the town, despite development figures being less than the year before.

Along with some big residential developments, Chadwick says they saw a huge influx in smaller building permit applications and renovation projects in 2021, with additions, garages, decks, fences, pools and pole barns adding to the total development value.

She says they have some amazing residential projects in Essex Centre and Harrow.

"Those residential developments, we've had a big waiting list and almost people waiting their turn to build their dream home and live within our municipality, so that's finally opened up," says Chadwick.

In June 2021, ground was broken on a $350-million housing development near Maidstone Avenue in Essex, that will eventually see the construction of 567 residential units during the multi-phase project, consisting of single family homes, semi-detached, and town homes.

She says they are not done in terms of development in the coming year, with Ward 1 and Ward 4 expected to see a huge increase in residential construction value.

"We also have industrial and commerical developments that will have shovels in the ground in the near future, The Grove {Hotel} is one that comes to mind," says Chadwick. "Hopefully we may see the new Home Hardware on Maidstone Avenue. So lots of construction and lots of construction activity.

According to the report, 29 permits were issued in 2021 for addition/sunroom with a value of over $5.72-million, 89 permits were issued for fences/pools worth over $2.6-million, while 32 permits were issued for pole barns worth over $3.6-million.

The total construction value for 2021 includes all new and expanding commercial, industrial, institutional and residential developments that required a building permit.