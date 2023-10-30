Essex Region Conservation Authority and Herman Academy team up to plant trees 

Three Ford City parks are a little greener thanks to students from Windsor's Herman Academy.

With funding support from the TD Green Space Grant Program and the Arbor Day Foundation, students and volunteers with Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) planted 80 large hardwood trees on Wednesday Oct. 25 at Polonia Park, AKO Park and Pykes Park.

"We could not be more grateful to the students of Herman Academy, their teachers, and the volunteers who came out to plant trees," said Laura Neufeld, Outreach Coordinator with the Essex Region Conservation Authority. "In addition to helping to improve urban forest cover and taking environmental action, the participating students had an experience they won't soon forget."

Keith Slatford, secondary teacher at Herman Academy whose students were involved in the tree planting activities, agrees. "It was really great to see how dedicated the students were to the task," he said. "They recognized that planting these trees provided value to their community and the environment at large, and had a legacy aspect that would carry on for generations."

Students from Herman Academy and volunteers with Essex Region Conservation Authority planted 80 trees. Oct. 25, 2023. (Photo courtesy of ERCA)

These new trees will provide much needed shade for park users. Trees have also been identified as the biggest weapon in the fight against climate change. The TD Green Space Grant program generously provided funding for these trees through the Arbor Day Foundation.

ERCA is a public sector organization established by the Province in 1973, and governed by local municipalities. For 50 years, it has delivered programs and services that further the conservation, restoration, development and management of natural resources in watersheds in the Essex Region.