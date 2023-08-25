Essex Region Conservation Authority extends flood warning 

Essex Region Conservation Authority is advising a flood warning has been extended for the Essex region.

ERCA says areas across the county received an additional 20 to 25mm of rainfall Thursday night.

Most surface water channels such as ditches and municipal drains are still at maximum capacity, while larger watercourses (Belle River, Ruscom River, Canard River) have overtopped their banks and spilled into the adjacent low lying floodplain areas.

County Road 9 (Howard Ave.) is closed immediately north of County Road 10 (Middle Sideroad) as the Canard River has breached its banks in this location with water flowing over the roadway.

Many of the locations along County Road 50 and other areas has seen water has recede from the roadway; however, as the water continues to move downstream, there is continued risk of water over roadways at isolated locations county-wide.

ERCA says people should continue to avoid areas that are flooding, and avoid driving down flooded roadways as vehicle driven wakes cause additional damages to adjacent properties.

There is also the potential for unseen hazards below the water surface (pavement washout, debris, etc.) that can be a risk to vehicular traffic. Please obey road closures signs for yours and other people’s safety.

The previously issued flood watch remains in effect for all other areas not currently experiencing flooding and will expire at the same time as the flood warning, 12:00 p.m., Aug 27, 2023.

Officials will continue to monitor field conditions and update this advisory as necessary, and as additional information becomes available.

People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

The combination of slippery banks and fast moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards.

Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water.