Essex Resident Launches Anti-Hate Campaign

A group of Essex County resident launched a new campaign in response to hateful comments made by a town councillor earlier this month.

Laura Hasulo organized the Hate Has No Home Here campaign to place signs promoting positivity on area lawns.

"We were walking our dogs and talking and then we started chatting online and saying, what can we do to turn this around," she says. "We want to show everyone in Essex and everyone everywhere that there's no room for hate here."

Hasulo says a local designer created a sign that truly shows acceptance.

"Doesn't matter what race you are, what colour you are, whether you're gay, you're straight or transgender ... we're all Canadians," she added.

It's all about being positive, according to Hasulo. "People need some good news. People need some joy and people need some love," she says. "They need to see good things happening."

Hasulo says more than 400 signs have been requested since the campaign launched. She recently told CTV Windsor that signs are now being shipped to Michigan as well.

More information on the campaign can be found on the Hate Has No Home Here Facebook page.