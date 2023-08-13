Essex resident upset over lack of swing set options in new playground set

A resident in Essex is upset over the lack of swing sets that will be available once construction on a new playground is complete in Stanton Park.

Dana Williams will speak at Essex council Monday night and feels they were misled when it came to voting for new playground options as they were not informed that the existing swing sets would be removed as well.

Williams says currently there are 10 swing sets and the new swings are not enough to accommodate the park.

"What do you do with only three swings. So a regular swing, an accessible swing and a baby swing. I only have one child but even still if she's going and playing with her friends they can't say 'hey let's go play on the swings' because now one of them is standing there waiting their turn."

She says the town put out a public survey with eight different playground options for residents to vote on.

"It wasn't until after we voted that one of the other members of Stanton Court had spoken to the town. She spoke to somebody and that's when they were advised that the swings were being removed. Now that wasn't part of what was said when they put the voting out there. That would have been an important piece of information to know."

She says she was told the current swings are not up to code when it comes to safety, including minimum spacing requirements.

"So that changes obviously my approach to council because it's not like I can say 'hey about we redo the surfacing?'. Like how much is this going to cost, can we fundraise? There's more to it. It's the actual structure that has some issues."

Williams says while she now understands the safety concerns, her main concern now, as she seeks answers from council, is that three swings are not sufficient enough for a park that is used very regularly.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi