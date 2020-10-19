Essex Residents Asked to Participate in Internet Testing to Improve Service

The Town of Essex is asking residents to test their internet connection.



A new online tool from the Canadian Internet Registration Authority will track data from the tests to better identify gaps in the town's infrastructure.



Economical Development Officer Nelson Silveira says that data will help ensure residents and businesses have better options when it comes to internet service.

"Obviously internet is a little bit better in some of the more urban areas, but in the rural areas there's frustration in terms of the quality of internet and the amount of options available," he says.

"To really understand what the connectivity issues are throughout the municipality and really show a case for the need for increased broadband infrastructure," SIlveira added.

He tells AM800 News having a complete picture of what's needed will help attract private sector investments and government support.

"We're really taking that data and working with Internet Service Providers (ISP's) to show them the local picture and hopefully garner upper-level government funding in the future," he says.

Silveira assures residents no personal data will be gathered, the test will focus on demographics, locations and internet quality.