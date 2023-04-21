Essex seeking performers for Tune Up the Parks concert series

The Town of Essex has put out the call for local talent to perform at the 2023 'Tune Up the Parks' Concert Series.



Every week starting in July until September, selected local artists and bands will perform in a public park in Colchester or Essex.

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy says the 'Tune Up The Parks' series has been given a very warm welcome by residents, "It's been really popular and really successful with performances in both in Colchester and in Essex in Heritage Park. Sometimes we have crowds of over 100 people and it's really well received by the community. We want to continue with our Tune Up The Park."

Bondy says participation is not just limited to Essex residents.

"If you want to drive out to either Colchester or Essex we want to hear from you," she said. "If you haven't tried it before, this is the year to give it a try. Or if you've done it before and you want to come back, go to our website and find the call for musicians, submit your name and hopefully we have a full slate to offer the community this year."

She added that slots tend to fill up fast.

"Last year was really popular because people want to get out and back in the community," she said. "This is a great time. It's family friendly. And it's a great time to test your skills in front of a live audience. We do a pass the hat so it can be lucrative for some of these musicians as well."

Interested participants can fill out the form on the Town of Essex website.