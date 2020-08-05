Essex Sends Second Letter for More Specific COVID-19 Info From Health Unit

The Town of Essex is making another request for more specific information on COVID-19 cases.

Council voted to send a second letter to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Tuesday night.

Ward 4 Councillor Sherry Bondy says the health unit still isn't providing the information needed for the town to plan.

"If there are five cases in the town of Essex, where are they coming from and kind of what neighbourhood they're in because we need to make decisions and once and for all get on top of this spread," she says.

Bondy says it's a big municipality, so narrowing down where outbreaks are happening is important.

"Community cases seem quite low in some parts of our region, so we're still in Stage Two and that's hard on businesses," she added.

She says the data will give municipalities the ability to plead their case to upper levels of government.

"Some of these municipalities don't have many cases, why are we being held back? Look at the numbers in Chatham-Kent, they're starting to rise as well, so why are they in Stage Three and why are we in Stage Two still," says Bondy.

The letter will also request more information on actions being taken to control outbreaks in the agri-farm sector.

Council supported a similar letter from the Town of Kingsville last month.